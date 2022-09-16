 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
Russia slams UK after Putin was snubbed from Queen's funeral

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Kremlin was left fuming after the United Kingdom snubbed Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the snub is an "attempt to use the national tragedy for geopolitical purposes".

"We see this British attempt to use the national tragedy, which has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world, for geopolitical purposes to settle scores with our country... as deeply immoral. This is particularly blasphemous towards Elizabeth II's memory,” she said.

She added: "The unifying image of Queen Elizabeth II, who has not interfered with politics as a matter of principle during her reign, has not become an obstacle to London's dissenting attacks, which are subject to accomplishing their own conjectural objectives,” the official continued.

"For our part, we express our profound condolences to the British people for the great loss that befell them."

