Blake Lively slams paparazzi for staking out her home

Blake Lively shared some candid photos of her pregnancy with baby No. 4.

However, the Gossip Girl actor did it out of frustration. Lively, who is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, posted 10 images of herself, including shots of her and Reynolds and her posing with Taylor Swift.

The reason why she posted some personal moments from her pregnancy journey because the paps crowding outside her home.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out,” wrote The Shallows star.

“Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a 'No Kids Policy'. You all make all the difference [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji]. Much love! Xx.”



Under the photo, friends and family sent the mom-to-be love and support which included Gigi Hadid, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley among others.

Robyn Lively, Blake’s elder sister, expressed that she felt angry that her little sister had to share personal pictures to regain her privacy.

“Makes me angry you have to share such private photos to try and regain your privacy… I love you [hearts] and I hope these A-holes back off.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds already share daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.