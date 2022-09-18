Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for using the legacy of the Royal Family as ‘fodder’ for their “self-serving attacks.”

This claim has been made by royal commentator and author Meghan Mccain, in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She began by issuing a warning and claimed, “William and Kate should make their case to the Generations Z'ers of the world.”

“Explain how they can continue the legacy of your grandmother and work to maintain the critically important U.S./U.K. bond.”

“Push back against vague and self-serving attacks on your characters.”

“Because if they don't, the centuries of tradition will only be used as fodder for the budding career of King Harry and Queen Meghan.”