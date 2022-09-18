 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for using the legacy of the Royal Family as ‘fodder’ for their “self-serving attacks.”

This claim has been made by royal commentator and author Meghan Mccain, in her latest piece for the Daily Mail.

She began by issuing a warning and claimed, “William and Kate should make their case to the Generations Z'ers of the world.”

“Explain how they can continue the legacy of your grandmother and work to maintain the critically important U.S./U.K. bond.”

“Push back against vague and self-serving attacks on your characters.”

“Because if they don't, the centuries of tradition will only be used as fodder for the budding career of King Harry and Queen Meghan.”

More From Entertainment:

Royals to take ‘major stumble’ on Prince Harry’s memoir: report

Royals to take ‘major stumble’ on Prince Harry’s memoir: report
King Charles’ popularity ‘eclipsed’ by Prince William, Kate Middleton’s success

King Charles’ popularity ‘eclipsed’ by Prince William, Kate Middleton’s success
Kate Middleton, William engage in RARE PDA as netizens call out lack of affection: SEE

Kate Middleton, William engage in RARE PDA as netizens call out lack of affection: SEE
Lady Gaga gets emotional after abrupt ending of her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami

Lady Gaga gets emotional after abrupt ending of her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie accept Charles as new King

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie accept Charles as new King
King Charles, Camilla LEAKED phone call that drove Diana 'sick': Contents inside

King Charles, Camilla LEAKED phone call that drove Diana 'sick': Contents inside
Piers Morgan reacts to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about Queen Elizabeth

Piers Morgan reacts to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about Queen Elizabeth
Mariah Carey relives 25 year old single with Millie Bobby Brown

Mariah Carey relives 25 year old single with Millie Bobby Brown
King Charles predicted to give up Crown 'within next 12 months': Here's Why

King Charles predicted to give up Crown 'within next 12 months': Here's Why
David Beckham paid subtle tribute to his ‘royalist’ grandfather as he visited Queen’s coffin

David Beckham paid subtle tribute to his ‘royalist’ grandfather as he visited Queen’s coffin
Psychic predicts THIS 'hardworking' royal will be 'Duchess of Edinburgh'

Psychic predicts THIS 'hardworking' royal will be 'Duchess of Edinburgh'
Prince William, Harry created 'high tension' at Queen vigil: Body language expert

Prince William, Harry created 'high tension' at Queen vigil: Body language expert

Latest

view all