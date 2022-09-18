 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Homesick’ Harry advised to apologize to William before funeral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

‘Homesick’ Harry advised to apologize to William before funeral
‘Homesick’ Harry advised to apologize to William before funeral

Prince Harry has been advised to extend an apology to Prince William for his Oprah Winfrey interview before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

A royal commentator, Angela Levin told The Sun: “In the wake of the Queen’s death, Harry has been catapulted back into the fold of the family, and King Charles and Prince William have provided a gigantic olive branch.”

“I think William has behaved with enormous decency. Harry is sixth in line and has been positioned as such. But for stability to be forged there has to be compromise from both sides, but mostly from Harry,” Levin continued.

The expert said that William was left wounded by Sussexes media interview therefore Harry must “apologise before they can move forward”.

“I am told Harry is homesick and misses family, friends and the military, who he is no longer in close contact with,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s reign compared with Queen Victoria

Queen Elizabeth’s reign compared with Queen Victoria
King Charles’ wish to bring Harry ‘back into the fold’ not cherished by William, expert

King Charles’ wish to bring Harry ‘back into the fold’ not cherished by William, expert
Meghan Markle looked like ‘desperate puppy’ during recent appearance

Meghan Markle looked like ‘desperate puppy’ during recent appearance
King Charles mulls restoring Prince Harry's military titles?

King Charles mulls restoring Prince Harry's military titles?
Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral: a precise timetable

Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral: a precise timetable
‘Harry, Meghan & Co.’ ‘intend to keep everyone fighting’: ‘Truly crass’

‘Harry, Meghan & Co.’ ‘intend to keep everyone fighting’: ‘Truly crass’
Meghan Markle, Harry spark fears with ‘constant melodrama and chaos’

Meghan Markle, Harry spark fears with ‘constant melodrama and chaos’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in for ‘eye-watering' mega deals after Queen’s death

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in for ‘eye-watering' mega deals after Queen’s death
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial movie ‘Hot Take’ gets a release date

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial movie ‘Hot Take’ gets a release date
Jennifer Aniston to become Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neighbour

Jennifer Aniston to become Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s neighbour
Give King Charles a 'break' over Pengate: 'He is also a human being'

Give King Charles a 'break' over Pengate: 'He is also a human being'
Kim Kardashian talks about storytelling, criminal justice at recent summit

Kim Kardashian talks about storytelling, criminal justice at recent summit

Latest

view all