 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he's Dua Lipa’s biggest fan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has recently admitted that he is a huge fan of pop star Dua Lipa.

The confession come after the Don't Start Now singer was the subject of a question on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

During the episode, contestant Maria King took to the chair to try her luck for the million-pound win.

And the first question that was asked by Jeremy, 62, was, 'who did Dua perform the mega-hit single Cold Heart with?'

During the question, contestant Maria opted to use one of her lifelines and asked the audience the answer, to which 95 percent of them voted for the Elton John answer.

Jeremy, on the other hand, also said he knew the answer to the question.

He said 'I knew that, I don't know how I knew. I think I'm just obsessed with Dua Lipa.'

The confession comes after Jeremy recently appeared alongside his long-term co-stars James May, 59, and Richard Hammond, 52, for The Grand Tour's latest film special.


More From Entertainment:

Queen’s coffin procession ‘very difficult’ for grieving Prince William

Queen’s coffin procession ‘very difficult’ for grieving Prince William
Prince William ‘wishes’ to take inspiration from Queen Elizabeth as future King

Prince William ‘wishes’ to take inspiration from Queen Elizabeth as future King
Netflix's 'The Sandman': is season 2 coming?

Netflix's 'The Sandman': is season 2 coming?
King Charles won't restore Prince Harry's military titles

King Charles won't restore Prince Harry's military titles
Olivia Wilde puts on brave smile as she gracefully embraced her wardrobe malfunction

Olivia Wilde puts on brave smile as she gracefully embraced her wardrobe malfunction

Queen would be 'proud' of youngest grandson James, Viscount Severn: royal fans

Queen would be 'proud' of youngest grandson James, Viscount Severn: royal fans
Kim Kardashian steps outside in style: Keeps friendly distance with Kanye West at North's game

Kim Kardashian steps outside in style: Keeps friendly distance with Kanye West at North's game
Harry, Andrew, Beatrice to lose royal roles as Charles makes major changes

Harry, Andrew, Beatrice to lose royal roles as Charles makes major changes
Royal family will 'sail on' without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal family will 'sail on' without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Zara Tindall seen linking arm after touching vigil

Prince Harry, Zara Tindall seen linking arm after touching vigil
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make 'gorgeous couple': Nicole Kidman

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make 'gorgeous couple': Nicole Kidman

Latest

view all