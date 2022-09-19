 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

'Woman King' rules N.American box office

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Woman King rules N.American box office

 "The Woman King," an epic about an all-female army of African warriors, easily topped the North American box office this weekend with an estimated take of $19 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The new Sony release, loosely based on a true historical episode, stars Oscar-winner Viola Davis as the fierce general who leads an army known as the Agojie as it protects the 18th-century kingdom of Dahomey.

Days earlier, Davis told AFP that she felt "conflicted" because if the Black-led, woman-dominated film fell short, it would unfairly damage the prospects for future such endeavors.

Instead, boosted by a favorable critical reception -- "Reviews are sensational," said the FranchiseRe website -- it exceeded analysts' expectations, more than tripling the ticket sales of the next-highest finisher, 20th Century's "Barbarian."

That horror film tells the story of a woman (Georgina Campbell) who checks into an AirBnB rental in a sketchy Detroit neighborhood only to find it has also been booked by an oh-so-creepy Bill Skarsgard. "Barbarian" took in $6.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

In third place was a slasher film, "Pearl," a new low-budget release from A24, with ticket sales just over $3.1 million. Mia Goth stars in a blood-soaked tale that involves the brutal use of both an axe and a pitchfork, on animals and humans. Enough said.

Searchlight's comic mystery "See How They Run" placed fourth in its opening weekend, at $3.1 million.

Sam Rockwell stars as an often-inebriated Scotland Yard detective, Saoirse Ronan as his eager but hapless assistant, and Adrien Brody as a sleazy Hollywood director in London to make a film version of Agatha Christie classic "The Mousetrap" -- until fate intervenes.

And in fifth place was Sony action thriller "Bullet Train," starring Brad Pitt, at $2.5 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Top Gun: Maverick" ($2.2 million)

"DC League of Super-Pets" ($2.2 million)

"The Invitation" ($1.7 million)

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" ($1.3 million)

"Moonage Daydream" ($1.2 million)..AFP

More From Entertainment:

King Charles thanks public ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

King Charles thanks public ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' wins Toronto festival top prize

Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' wins Toronto festival top prize
Thousands react as royal family releases Queen's new photograph ahead of funeral

Thousands react as royal family releases Queen's new photograph ahead of funeral

Queen's jubilees chronicled changing times in Britain

Queen's jubilees chronicled changing times in Britain
Queen Elizabeth's reign rooted in ancestor Victoria

Queen Elizabeth's reign rooted in ancestor Victoria
Antigua's loyalists remain true to King Charles

Antigua's loyalists remain true to King Charles
Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth: Britain holds silence

Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth: Britain holds silence
ARIA Award winner Anthony Callea to sing at Queen Elizabeth's memorial in Australia

ARIA Award winner Anthony Callea to sing at Queen Elizabeth's memorial in Australia
Kourtney Kardashian claims she does let kids eat chips after backlash from fans

Kourtney Kardashian claims she does let kids eat chips after backlash from fans
'The Woman King' tops box office in North America

'The Woman King' tops box office in North America

Khloe Kardashian drops first snippet of baby son in latest video

Khloe Kardashian drops first snippet of baby son in latest video
King Charles III to force Prince Andrew into ‘total exile’?

King Charles III to force Prince Andrew into ‘total exile’?

Latest

view all