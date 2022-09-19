Prince Andrew accepts King Charles as new King, extends olive branch?

Prince Andrew has seemingly extended an olive branch to his brother and Britain’s new king Charles amid reports the latter can force him into ‘total exile’ after the death of their mother, Queen Elizabeth.



Prince Andrew issued his first statement since the death of the Queen to pay tribute to her.

He said, “Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one. Your Majesty, it has been an honor and privilege to serve you.”

Andrew, 62, said in his statement accompanied by a photo of him as a toddler with the Queen, “Mother — of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honoring their respect.

“Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment. I will miss your insights, advice and humour.

“As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide.”

At the end of his statement, Prince Andrew, nodding towards, King Charles III, said “God save The King.”

Andrew was stripped of his royal and military titles in January.