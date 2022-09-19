 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, William to have ‘no contact’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

file footage

Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William will reportedly have ‘no contact or conversation’ with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle at the Queen’s funeral today, September 19, 2022, as per a body language expert.

Talking to Woman’s Day about the fab four’s reunion last week after the Queen’s death, during which they met mourners outside Windsor Castle, Dr. Louise Mahler claimed that despite stepping out together, they are yet to reunite for good.

After sharing that Prince Harry appeared ‘angry’ during his meeting with Prince William, Mahler said:” I have seen no weakening from William and Kate whatsoever, not one second of weakening, no eye contact, no spatial awareness, no conversation, nothing.”

She then shared: “Harry and Megan are out and they're just going to get through. So, William and Kate will do what William and Kate do, which is perfection.”

“Harry will play up with Megan, and they'll show 'we're different, we're unique'. And then they'll go home,” Mahler concluded.

Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022, after months of health and mobility issues, with her state funeral planned for today, September 19, 2022. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Harry walk together behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey

Prince William and Harry walk together behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Abbey

Live Feed: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in Westminster Abbey

Live Feed: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit away from Kate Middleton, William at Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit away from Kate Middleton, William at Queen’s funeral
Guests arrive at Westminster Hall for Queen’s funeral procession

Guests arrive at Westminster Hall for Queen’s funeral procession
Prince Harry looks ‘sombre’ as he travels down The Mall for Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry looks ‘sombre’ as he travels down The Mall for Queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to have ‘more reach’ than Princess Diana’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to have ‘more reach’ than Princess Diana’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral touted to make history: 'Never seen before'

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral touted to make history: 'Never seen before'
Queen Elizabeth’s birthday gift from late father revealed ahead of funeral

Queen Elizabeth’s birthday gift from late father revealed ahead of funeral
Queen Elizabeth’s life and reign: In Pictures

Queen Elizabeth’s life and reign: In Pictures
Kate Middleton’s parents arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Kate Middleton’s parents arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Queen's funeral to take place amid 'largest policing operation' in UK

Queen's funeral to take place amid 'largest policing operation' in UK
Trevor Noah slams royalists for getting ‘angry’ over people not mourning the Queen

Trevor Noah slams royalists for getting ‘angry’ over people not mourning the Queen

Latest

view all