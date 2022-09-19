Queen Funeral: UK observes 2-minutes of silence for the respected monarch

United Kingdon has observed two minutes of silence in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.



All of the country joined hands at 11.55am to pay their final respects to the 70-year long monarch of Britain, including her family inside the Westminster Abbey.

The Queen's coffin has been lying in Westminster Hall since Wednesday. Thousands of people came and visited the monarch for more than 48 hours to pay their respects.



On Sept 8, Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," read the statement.