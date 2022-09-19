 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry wanting more ‘active’ role for Queen’s funeral

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Prince Harry wanting more ‘active’ role for Queen’s funeral
Prince Harry wanting more ‘active’ role for Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry has reportedly been looking to get a more active role for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral according to experts.

Body language expert, Judi James issued insight into Prince Harry’s rumoured intentions.

She began by pointing out to The Sun, how “emotionally broken” Prince Harry seem to be demanding a more active role for Queen Elizabeth’s final farewell.

She was quoted saying, “Following the coffin beside his brother there were some suppressed signals of tension, like the sucked-in lips.”

“But when the coffin was being lowered he did a repeat of the shoulder-rolling gesture from the last walk.”

Before concluding she claimed, “He appeared to not only be bracing or steeling himself for the service inside, but was also mimicking the gesture the coffin bearers were doing in what looked like a desire to take a more active role himself.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez wants hubby Ben Affleck to give up THIS habit

Jennifer Lopez wants hubby Ben Affleck to give up THIS habit
Royal fans spotted special guest at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Royal fans spotted special guest at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Meghan makes ‘brave move’ requesting ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Charles

Meghan makes ‘brave move’ requesting ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Charles
Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy
Charles and Camilla 'love child' has his 'little plan' to mourn Queen's demise

Charles and Camilla 'love child' has his 'little plan' to mourn Queen's demise
Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex break down into tears at Queen’s funeral service

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex break down into tears at Queen’s funeral service
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham spotted attending ‘Amsterdam’ after-party in NYC

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham spotted attending ‘Amsterdam’ after-party in NYC
King Charles facing major dilemma with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles facing major dilemma with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew forced to ditch uniforms at historic funeral for Queen

Prince Harry, Prince Andrew forced to ditch uniforms at historic funeral for Queen
King Charles leaves handwritten letter on Queen's coffin

King Charles leaves handwritten letter on Queen's coffin
Justin, Hailey Bieber suffer stalker scare as intruder breaks into LA home

Justin, Hailey Bieber suffer stalker scare as intruder breaks into LA home

In pictures: The Queen’s funeral

In pictures: The Queen’s funeral

Latest

view all