Prince Harry wanting more ‘active’ role for Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry has reportedly been looking to get a more active role for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral according to experts.

Body language expert, Judi James issued insight into Prince Harry’s rumoured intentions.

She began by pointing out to The Sun, how “emotionally broken” Prince Harry seem to be demanding a more active role for Queen Elizabeth’s final farewell.

She was quoted saying, “Following the coffin beside his brother there were some suppressed signals of tension, like the sucked-in lips.”

“But when the coffin was being lowered he did a repeat of the shoulder-rolling gesture from the last walk.”

Before concluding she claimed, “He appeared to not only be bracing or steeling himself for the service inside, but was also mimicking the gesture the coffin bearers were doing in what looked like a desire to take a more active role himself.”