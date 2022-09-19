 
entertainment
Monday Sep 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Andrew ‘in danger’ as King Charles plans imminent ‘shake-up’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 19, 2022

Prince Harry, Andrew ‘in danger’ as King Charles plans imminent ‘shake-up’
Prince Harry, Andrew ‘in danger’ as King Charles plans imminent ‘shake-up’

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are reportedly facing a multitude of fears regarding an imminent royal shakeup by King Charles.

Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent Jack Royston issued this shocking claim in an interview with True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

Royston began by saying, “Charles and Camilla were in Dumfries House.”

“Camilla was actually about to record an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, who said she heard footsteps running in the hallway.”

This claim has come shortly after the Telegraph reported that King Charles is looking to amend the laws surrounding who can act as his official stand-in.

“The move would see the Duke of York [Prince Andrew], the Duke of Sussex [Prince Harry] and Princess Beatrice all relieved of their duties as official stand-ins for the sovereign, should he be indisposed.”

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon leaves fans gushing over ‘stunning three generations’ snap

Reese Witherspoon leaves fans gushing over ‘stunning three generations’ snap
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher leaves fans spellbound with major weight transformation

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher leaves fans spellbound with major weight transformation
Brad Pitt unveils first public 'sculpted' artwork in Finland: Photos

Brad Pitt unveils first public 'sculpted' artwork in Finland: Photos
Leonardo DiCaprio steps outside in style after getting cosy with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio steps outside in style after getting cosy with Gigi Hadid
Meghan Markle breaks down in tears after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan Markle breaks down in tears after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Cameron Diaz explains how she feels returning to acting after eight years

Cameron Diaz explains how she feels returning to acting after eight years
Jennifer Lopez wants hubby Ben Affleck to give up THIS habit

Jennifer Lopez wants hubby Ben Affleck to give up THIS habit
Prince Harry wanting more ‘active’ role for Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry wanting more ‘active’ role for Queen’s funeral
Royal fans spotted special guest at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Royal fans spotted special guest at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Meghan makes ‘brave move’ requesting ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Charles

Meghan makes ‘brave move’ requesting ‘one-to-one’ meeting with Charles
Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at fan asking about her pregnancy
Charles and Camilla 'love child' has his 'little plan' to mourn Queen's demise

Charles and Camilla 'love child' has his 'little plan' to mourn Queen's demise

Latest

view all