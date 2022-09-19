Jennifer Lopez’s best career advice to Latina women for growing business: ‘be resolute’

Jennifer Lopez recently offered important career advice to over 400 Latina entrepreneurs who attended the Grameen America’s Raising Latina Voices event in Los Angeles.



According to E! News, JLo shared that low-income Latinos especially women could hardly “get access to capital”.

“These women remain 60% less likely to get loans from national banks, and that is fundamentally unfair and fundamentally un-American, and it made the promise of the American dream feel partly hollow. That’s why I am here today, alongside Grameen, to change that,” explained the Marry Me actress.

The singer also mentioned that she’s going to make that promise “real for everyone by making sure people who like” her or come from places where she has come from have had “the same opportunity to borrow money to start their own business and make their dreams come true”.

Jennifer motivated the entrepreneurs in the audience as she stated, “Don't give up, ever. Listen but be strong. Be kind but be resolute. Be generous but be firm. Be caring but be professional. Be open but have boundaries.”

“We don’t need a handout, we need a hand up,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck was also present at the event along with JLo.