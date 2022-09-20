Camilla unfit for Queen Consort? King wife spotted 'shaking' at funeral

Camilla Parker, wife of King Charles, sparked major health concerns at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The former Duchess of Cornwall, was seemingly trembling as she walked alongside family to honour the Queen.

Body language expert, Face Whisper, tells Daily Star: “There’s definitely something going on with Camilla’s health.



“On the close up we see her slightly shaking. She also looks exhausted.

“She looked like her eyes were closing from tiredness.”

Meanwhile, netizens also turned to comment upon Camilla's health as they saw the live broadcast of the procession.

“This is hard for me to say, and I probably shouldn't say it, but I feel sorry for Camilla, she seems very drawn, tired and a bit scared.”

Another noted: "She looks absolutely tired."

Camilla and husband Charles became Queen Consort and King on September 8 after the death of the Queen.