 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla unfit for Queen Consort? King wife spotted 'shaking' at funeral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Camilla Parker, wife of King Charles, sparked major health concerns at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The former Duchess of Cornwall, was seemingly trembling as she walked alongside family to honour the Queen.

Body language expert, Face Whisper, tells Daily Star: “There’s definitely something going on with Camilla’s health.

“On the close up we see her slightly shaking. She also looks exhausted.

“She looked like her eyes were closing from tiredness.”

Meanwhile, netizens also turned to comment upon Camilla's health as they saw the live broadcast of the procession. 

“This is hard for me to say, and I probably shouldn't say it, but I feel sorry for Camilla, she seems very drawn, tired and a bit scared.”

Another noted: "She looks absolutely tired."

Camilla and husband Charles became Queen Consort and King on September 8 after the death of the Queen.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlotte's orders to Prince George at Queen's funeral go viral: WATCH

Princess Charlotte's orders to Prince George at Queen's funeral go viral: WATCH
Prince William, Kate Middleton say ‘goodbye’ to ‘Queen, mother, grandmother’

Prince William, Kate Middleton say ‘goodbye’ to ‘Queen, mother, grandmother’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ordered to mend rift with William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ordered to mend rift with William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry hangs head in disappointment as William allowed special salute

Prince Harry hangs head in disappointment as William allowed special salute
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’, considered not wearing military uniform to Queen’s vigil: Here’s why

Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’, considered not wearing military uniform to Queen’s vigil: Here’s why
Batgirl: Cast member shares footage of action scene from cancelled movie

Batgirl: Cast member shares footage of action scene from cancelled movie
Queen left 'crazy amout of spiritual energy' in Balmoral, says psychic

Queen left 'crazy amout of spiritual energy' in Balmoral, says psychic
David Beckham devastated as he loses his 'home' the Queen

David Beckham devastated as he loses his 'home' the Queen
Meghan Markle pregnant with baby No 3? Twitter spots baby bump at funeral

Meghan Markle pregnant with baby No 3? Twitter spots baby bump at funeral

Grimes drops FIRST PHOTO of Elon Musk daughter Exa: 'What a queen'

Grimes drops FIRST PHOTO of Elon Musk daughter Exa: 'What a queen'
BLACKPINK rocks the stage at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with 'Shut Down' performance

BLACKPINK rocks the stage at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with 'Shut Down' performance

'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley breaks up with Ines de Ramon

'Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley breaks up with Ines de Ramon

Latest

view all