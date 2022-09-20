 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan remembers Queen Elizabeth, shares historic moment

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Piers Morgan remembers Queen Elizabeth
Piers Morgan remembers Queen Elizabeth

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has paid a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth after she was laid to rest on Monday.

Morgan, who covered the entire funeral for a TV channel, took to Twitter and shared a throwback photo with the Queen.

He tweeted, “An incredible honour to cover the Queen’s funeral.

“The whole day was the most extraordinary, spectacular & moving event I’ve ever seen, and a wonderfully fitting tribute to our greatest Monarch.”

The outspoken journalist went on to say, “I’ll be forever grateful for all she did for this country. RIP Queen Elizabeth II.”

Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest.

A private burial took place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, conducted by the Dean of Windsor.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s ‘regretful expressions’ during Queen’s funeral spark speculations

Prince Harry’s ‘regretful expressions’ during Queen’s funeral spark speculations
Queen Elizabeth’s death marks shift in relationship between fashion and British monarchy

Queen Elizabeth’s death marks shift in relationship between fashion and British monarchy
Prince William's life with Kate Middleton to change after Queen's death

Prince William's life with Kate Middleton to change after Queen's death
Britain looks to future after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Britain looks to future after Queen Elizabeth's funeral
‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene welcomes first baby with husband Paul Khoury

‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene welcomes first baby with husband Paul Khoury
Kate, William 'couldn't risk bringing' Prince Louis to funeral

Kate, William 'couldn't risk bringing' Prince Louis to funeral
Queen Elizabeth’s death: Margrethe of Denmark becomes Europe's longest ruling monarch

Queen Elizabeth’s death: Margrethe of Denmark becomes Europe's longest ruling monarch
Princess Diana’s funeral records to be broken by Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Princess Diana’s funeral records to be broken by Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?
'Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh pours her heart out after representing Canada at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

'Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh pours her heart out after representing Canada at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
'Woman King' faces online wrath for glossing over 'slave trade'

'Woman King' faces online wrath for glossing over 'slave trade'

Meghan Markle felt ‘shame and victimisation’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Meghan Markle felt ‘shame and victimisation’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Prince Harry’s face spells sorrow as he watches Queen being lowered in grave

Prince Harry’s face spells sorrow as he watches Queen being lowered in grave

Latest

view all