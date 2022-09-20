 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 20 2022
By
Web Desk

William, Kate's handwritten notes on Queen's coffin go unnoticed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

William, Kates handwritten notes on Queens coffin go unnoticed
William, Kate's handwritten notes on Queen's coffin go unnoticed

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, Windsor Castle, in a private ceremony attended by the royal family.

Her Majesty’s state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey, London. During the committal service, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s heart touching tribute to the late Queen almost went unnoticed.

William, Kates handwritten notes on Queens coffin go unnoticed

The new Prince and Princess of Wales wrote love-filled notes for the late monarch that hid behind the Imperial Crown on the coffin.

The spectators were left swooning when the crown was removed from the coffin that the tributes were clearly spotted among the wreaths.

The wreath was made up of some of the Queen's favorite flowers, and they were placed close to where the Imperial Crown lay before it was removed from the coffin.

King Charles III also wrote a touching letter to his late mother, which was placed among the flowers. The note reads, "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R."

As for the details of Prince William and Kate’s note cards, the contents of it are unknown.

Previously, William paid a touching tribute to his grandmother, where he remembered her for being an "extraordinary leader" as well as his beloved "Grannie."

The Princess of Wales also paid tribute to the late monarch in more subtle ways as she wore the statement jewelry that belonged to the Queen. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West not ‘romantically involved’ with Yeezy model Candice Swanepoel: Insider

Kanye West not ‘romantically involved’ with Yeezy model Candice Swanepoel: Insider
Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’

Woody Allen rubbishes retirement rumours from movie-making, says ‘no intention of retiring’
Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard reaches out Angelina Jolie for help

Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard reaches out Angelina Jolie for help
Royal Family shares unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II after her funeral service

Royal Family shares unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II after her funeral service

Queen Elizabeth II’s death dubbed ‘difficult moment’ for UK: Liz Truss

Queen Elizabeth II’s death dubbed ‘difficult moment’ for UK: Liz Truss
Princess Charlotte's orders to Prince George at Queen's funeral go viral: WATCH

Princess Charlotte's orders to Prince George at Queen's funeral go viral: WATCH
Prince William, Kate Middleton say ‘goodbye’ to ‘Queen, mother, grandmother’

Prince William, Kate Middleton say ‘goodbye’ to ‘Queen, mother, grandmother’
Angry Camilla asks Kate Middleton to 'take Charlotte away' at Queen funeral

Angry Camilla asks Kate Middleton to 'take Charlotte away' at Queen funeral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ordered to mend rift with William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ordered to mend rift with William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry hangs head in disappointment as William allowed special salute

Prince Harry hangs head in disappointment as William allowed special salute

Latest

view all