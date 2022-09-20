 
Brooklyn Beckham pens moving tribute for Queen: ‘No words to express my sadness’

Brooklyn Beckham penned a heartfelt tribute for late Queen Elizabeth following her state funeral saying that people should celebrate “all she did for us.”

The aspiring chef dropped a series of pictures of the late monarch while paying his respects to her in an emotional note on Instagram.

There are no words to express my sadness at the loss of our esteemed Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen,” Beckham penned.

“Collectively, as a nation, we can only hope to show the world what she has shown us with her leadership and grace.

“It is our duty as the people of Great Britain to carry on her legacy within each of us, in all of our actions and how we live our lives.

“Amidst the sadness, we have to remember that this is also a time to celebrate all that she did for us. We will be forever grateful. Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth,” he added.

The moving tribute was later shared by his wife Nicola Peltz on her stories.


