Tuesday Sep 20 2022
Kate, William 'couldn't risk bringing' Prince Louis to funeral

Tuesday Sep 20, 2022

Kate, William 'couldn't risk bringing' Prince Louis to funeral

Kate Middleton and Prince William didn't bring Prince Louis to his ‘gan gan’ Queen Elizabeth II's funeral because of his cheeky antics, claimed the royal fans.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the state funeral of Britain’s longest-serving monarch on Monday with their two older kids – Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

However, fans missed the youngest child of the royal couple who was left at home during the sombre event.

Bombarding social media with their speculations about the decision, royals fans held the four-year-old royal’s viral picture responsible.

Prince Louis was photographed making a range of cheeky gestures including poking his tongue out during the Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace.

"People thinking Prince Louis isn't there because he’s too young. The real reason: High chance of chaos,” one fan wrote.

“Prince Louis would have caused absolute chaos if he was brought to the funeral, and he would have probably gone viral like this,” another added.

A third joked: "You just know they put the Emoji Movie on channel 5 for Prince Louis cos they couldn't risk bringing him along to the funeral [sic].”

"Prince Louis would have been a riot at that funeral,” a fourth added.

