Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Will Meghan Markle respect her tears and emotions?

Feelings and emotions were running high at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as the royals and other mourners said farewell to the Britain's longest-reigning-monarch with teary eyes on Monday.

Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, was also seen in tears as the Queen's coffin left London for its final destination on September 19.

The Duchess could not control her emotions and said goodbye to the late monarch at a historic funeral with tears in her eyes.

Lilibet and Archie's mom arrived at the church with a dejected and serious look on her face, though she couldn't help but burst into tears after the service.

Meghan's emotional appearance sparked reactions from social media as some sympathised with the Duchess, while others criticised the mother-of-two as usual, and alleged her of stealing the spotlight.

But, the time will tell whether Meghan would respect her tears and emotions with her amicable gestures towards the royals or let them go in vain by hurling more insults at the Queen's family as she did in the past.

However, it's clear that despite all the controversy and disagreements throughout the years, both Meghan and Harry held the Queen in high regard.

