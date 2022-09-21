 
entertainment
Kate Middleton makes it ‘easy’ for Prince William to ‘fall in love’ with her

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s love story is definitely one for the royal books, and a body language expert also weighing in on why she believes the Prince of Wales fell in love with the new Princess of Wales all those years back.

Praising Kate for being a strong source of support for Prince William during the recent death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, body language expert Tonya Reiman told Fox News that it was one of the reasons why William loves Kate.

Reiman said: “She (Kate) is the picture of a woman who needs to be strong and is fully holding it together.”

She then added: "Kate looks so regal. She has stepped into the role of Princess of Wales seamlessly. It’s very easy to see why William fell in love with her.”

Reiman further said: “She couldn’t be more suited for the role or more warm as a mother.”

The comments came just after the Queen’s state funeral where Kate and Prince William were front and center as senior royals alongside King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

