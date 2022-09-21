 
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
Royals blasted for 'little sympathy' for 'favourite' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘Enraged!’

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly heading back to their home in Montecito ‘fuming’ with the treatment they allegedly received when in the UK.

Royal expert and biographer Tom Bower issued this revelation in an interview with GB News.

Bower began by admitting, “I thought the whole way the rest of the Royal Family treated Meghan and Harry today showed that they had very little sympathy towards them.”

“And, in return, Meghan and Harry looked quite angry that they were not being treated with the respect they think they deserve.”

“They are going to go back to Montecito fuming and the autobiography [of Prince Harry] will soon be dug out and released.”

“I would have loved to have known what Sophie Wessex said to Meghan Markle as they drove in the limousine between Westminster Hall and the church.”

“Sophie Wessex is a plain-speaking woman. Did she tell Meghan exactly what they all thought of her? The idea that the body language between William and Harry showed reconciliation is, in my view, nonsense.”

“How on earth can there be reconciliation when Harry and Meghan have said such terrible things about William and his wife? There is just no grounds for sympathy unless the two of them, the Sussex’s, apologise.”

