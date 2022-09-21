 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski addresses Adam Levine Scandal: ‘It’s predatory, manipulative’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

Emily Ratajkows talked about the Adam Levine's infidelity scandal following her split with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who allegedly cheated on her.

The model seemingly slammed actor Sara Foster for blaming Sumner Stroh, who claimed of having a year-long affair with the Maroon 5 singer, of getting involved with a married man.

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,” Ratajkowski said in a TikTok video.

“The power dynamic is so skewed, it’s ridiculous. It’s predatory. It’s manipulative. If you’re the one in a relationship, you are the one who’s obligated to be loyal,” she added.

“I think a huge problem in our culture right now is that we just say, ‘Oh, men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible,'” The Gone Girl actor said in a second video.

“We don’t hold them accountable and then we blame other women,” she continued. “We ask women to adjust their behavior instead of just saying men need to change their behavior. It’s sexism. It’s classic misogyny.”

