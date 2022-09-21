 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian talks about having another baby with Tristan Thompson: ‘Difficult time’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 21, 2022

File Footage 

Khloe Kardashian visibly got emotional as she talked about having another baby with Tristan Thompson in latest teaser of the second season of The Kardashians.

The reality TV star addressed her shock when she learned that she is expecting another baby via surrogate after finding out about NBA player’s infidelity.

The Good American founder said in the teaser, “There is something I am ready to talk about... Tristan and I are having another baby.”

“It's supposed to be a really exciting time, and it's just a different experience,” she added.

Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner appeared upset as she said in her own confessional that it’s “hard to watch her in pain.”

By the end of the video, Khloe added, “This has been a difficult time in my life but it's the start of something positive and happy and beautiful.”

Khloe planned her second baby with the basketball player before she found out that he has fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still dating her.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith reportedly planning big return to movies with ‘passion project’

Will Smith reportedly planning big return to movies with ‘passion project’
Meghan Markle planning ‘very own’ memoir release?

Meghan Markle planning ‘very own’ memoir release?
Kourtney Kardashian switches up her look with new short hair, copies Kendall Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian switches up her look with new short hair, copies Kendall Jenner
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid after Elizabeth II funeral

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe tests positive for Covid after Elizabeth II funeral
Kim Kardashian reveals how she handles criticism after spending 15-years in spotlight

Kim Kardashian reveals how she handles criticism after spending 15-years in spotlight

Queen Consort Camilla ‘the real boss’ behind King Charles's reign?

Queen Consort Camilla ‘the real boss’ behind King Charles's reign?
Britney Spears focusing on life with Sam Asghari following family feud

Britney Spears focusing on life with Sam Asghari following family feud
Here’s why Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds decided to have baby no. 4

Here’s why Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds decided to have baby no. 4
Emily Ratajkowski addresses Adam Levine Scandal: ‘It’s predatory, manipulative’

Emily Ratajkowski addresses Adam Levine Scandal: ‘It’s predatory, manipulative’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being ‘frozen out’ of US after: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being ‘frozen out’ of US after: report
Pete Davidson all smiles at first red carpet appearance since split

Pete Davidson all smiles at first red carpet appearance since split

Man accused of grabbing Queen’s coffin flag granted bail, will remain in mental health hospital

Man accused of grabbing Queen’s coffin flag granted bail, will remain in mental health hospital

Latest

view all