Adam Levine spotted with wife Behati Prinsloo amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo were spotted smiling during their outing on Tuesday, September 20th, in Montecito, California. In pictures obtained by DailyMail, the couple went about their routine next day of when Levine was accused of cheating and sending flirty messages to three women.

Adam Levine landed in hot water recently when Instagram model-influencer Sumner Stroh accused the Maroon 5 frontman for having an affair with her, whilst married to Prinsloo. The former Victoria’s Secrets model is reportedly “very upset” over the claims, per Page Six.

In a viral TikTok posted on September 19th, Stroh shared that Girls Like You crooner had a year-long affair and shared screenshots of the DM exchange between the two. She revealed that after the two broke up, the singer texted her again in June 2022 to ask if he could name his upcoming child after her, per Entertainment Weekly.

“Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Sumner said.

Sumner added that the reason she came forward was because friend tried to sell the screenshots to a tabloid, said the EW report.

In a social media statement, Levine publicly denied cheating on Prinsloo but admitted to having “crossed the line”.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” he wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He continued, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

After the TikTok went viral, several other women came forward with the claims that the former The Voice coach sent them “flirtatious texts”, according to TMZ.

Levine, 43, married Prinsloo, 34, in 2014, and they share two daughters: Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. The couple is also expecting their third child together.