Thursday Sep 22 2022
Camilla 'spat out tea' over Prince Harry 'ridiculous' demand about Meghan Markle

Thursday Sep 22, 2022

Camilla Parker reportedly had an unbelievable reaction when step-son Prince Harry initiated a reunion.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance to Windsor before Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June.

According to the agenda of their meeting, Harry and Meghan were scheduled to meet father Charles and Camilla for an olive branch.

Ahead of the meeting, Harry offered to bring a mediator for smooth conversations- a demand shunned by Camilla.

An insider told author Katie Nichols: “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air,” a family friend said.

“He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea.

"She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves," she concluded.

