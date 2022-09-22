Prince Andrew, Sara Ferguson could be ‘kicked out’ in royal reshuffle

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sara Ferguson foresee the fears of getting ‘kicked out’ amid royal reshuffle after King Charles III ascended the throne.

It was previously reported that the new monarch might send the Duke and Duchess of York a letter, asking the former couple to leave the 31-bedroom property Royal Lodge.

However, an insider told The Sun that Prince Andrew, ‘under the protection of the Queen’, would not be removed from Royal Lodge in the near future as it would 'seem callous to throw them out so soon after she died'.

“But if he's doing no duties and rattling around a £30million mansion during the cost-of-living crisis, then it's a terrible look,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, the new monarch is expected to streamline the monarchy a she previously promised. Charles is expected to review the Crown’s vast property, covering 500,000-plus acres of land.