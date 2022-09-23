Harry and Meghan have ‘no way back’ to reconcile with royals

A royal commentator recently claimed that it will not be easy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reconcile with Royal Family after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The Duke of Sussex allegedly “hoped” to “protect” the late monarch by attending the Jubilee celebrations in the summer.

Royal commentator Russell Myers told The Royal Beat: “You talk about the olive branch being extended by the King in his statement, the fact William invited him to Windsor, these are sticking plasters on a huge great wound that he has had a huge hand in.”

“We don’t know, but one would assume, is he really regretting his conduct over the last couple of years?” he continued.

“I don’t know where they go from here and I can only see it getting worse. This book, even if it’s just a percentage of what we think it’s going to be, it’s going to be even worse for him.

The expert remarked: “I don’t see a way back for them.”