 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Elton John, a Trump favorite, sings at Biden White House

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

Elton John, a Trump favorite, sings at Biden White House
Elton John, a Trump favorite, sings at Biden White House

Washington: Elton John on Friday sang at the White House at the invitation of President Joe Biden, after declining invitations from his predecessor Donald Trump.

Dressed in a glittering black suit and wearing orange glasses, the 75-year-old pop icon sat down at the piano on the South Lawn of the White House, with the US presidential residence lit up in the background.

"I don´t know what to say, what a dump," John joked as he took the stage to perform his 1970 hit "Your Song."

"I´ve played in some beautiful places before, but this is probably the icing on the cake."

About 2,000 guests were invited to the event, including activists, campaigners, nurses, teachers and others.

Also in attendance were Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and former tennis champion and activist Billie Jean King, the White House said in a statement.

"It´s clear Elton John´s music has changed our lives," Biden said.

The singer spoke of the importance of fighting HIV/AIDS and thanked the United States for its role in battling the virus.

According to the White House, Friday´s event was meant to celebrate the unifying power of music.

But as John performed his hits "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man," which were often played at Trump rallies, they were a reminder of the deep divisions in US politics.

John, who was on a marathon global farewell tour, thanked Biden for the invitation and also praised former US President George W. Bush.

"I just wish America could be more bipartisan on everything," John said.

At the end of the night, Biden surprised John by presenting him with the National Humanities Medal for empowering people to fight for justice.

"I´m never flabbergasted," said a visibly emotional John. "But I´m flabbergasted." (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin call off divorce: ‘They’re extremely happy’

Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin call off divorce: ‘They’re extremely happy’
Leonardo DiCaprio follows Gigi Hadid to Milan for fashion week

Leonardo DiCaprio follows Gigi Hadid to Milan for fashion week
Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran raising cash for WHO in Ukraine

Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran raising cash for WHO in Ukraine
Meghan Markle ultimatum to Prince Harry: 'Confirm I'm your girlfriend'

Meghan Markle ultimatum to Prince Harry: 'Confirm I'm your girlfriend'
From Queen to Kate Middleton: How royals had reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement?

From Queen to Kate Middleton: How royals had reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement?
King Charles, Prince William extend olive branch to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite dinner snub

King Charles, Prince William extend olive branch to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite dinner snub
'The Nun 2' stars Storm Reid in lead role: Details

'The Nun 2' stars Storm Reid in lead role: Details
'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' actor kills mother, sentenced to life imprisonment

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' actor kills mother, sentenced to life imprisonment

Latest

view all