Camilla Queen Consort 'petrified' of Prince Harry?

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly led Queen Consort Camilla to choke on her tea when he demanded a mediator to thaw tensions between him and the rest of the Royal Family.



Royal author Katie Nicholl issued this shocking insight in an excerpt from her new book The New Royals.

The book features a close family friend of the royals who brought Prince Harry’s demands to light.

According to a report by Express UK the anonymous pal went on to admit, “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air.”

“He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea.”

"She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.”