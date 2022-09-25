Alia Bhatt shares first look of her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone'

Heart of Stone features: Alia Bhatt, Gal Godot and Jamir Dornan in the lead roles

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all geared up to make her Hollywood debut very soon with the film Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, first glimpse of the film has been shared.

Alia shared the video montage on her Instagram introducing her character in the movie Keya, and captioned: “The first look of Heart of Stone and Keya. Coming to Netflix in 2023 #Tudum.”

Prior this year, the Gungubai Kathiawadi actress revealed that she has been working with a renowned actress of Hollywood Gal Gadot. She further revealed that she has been doing her first action Hollywood movie while carrying her first child.



Earlier Alia also shared that the team she was working with, were so good to her and treated her beautifully.

As per Etimes, the post-production work of the film is going on currently. The film is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.