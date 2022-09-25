Meghan Markle’s ‘bullied’ aides ‘always ran’ to Prince William

File Footage

New findings break down the emotional turmoil of Meghan Markle’s ‘bullied’ aides who would often turn to Prince William for a ‘pat on the head’.



Insights into these moments have been brought to light in a new book titled Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Times.

According to reporter Valentine Low, the biggest incident to date occurred weeks before her wedding to Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle has been accused of having ‘barked’ orders and allegations at her.

According to an extract from the book, the Duchess allegedly said, “Don’t worry. If there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this, I would be asking them instead of you.”

After the aides’ alleged devastation subsided, it was Prince William who rushed to offer comfort and claimed, “I hope you’re OK? You’re doing a really good job.”

This claim comes shortly after Meghan Markle was blasted for allegedly ringing up her aides “every ten minutes” while they were out for dinner.

“I had to go outside to be screamed at by her and Harry” an anonymous aide revealed, only to be met with a screaming Duchess who allegedly claimed, “I can’t believe you’ve done this. You’ve let me down. What were you thinking?”