Sunday Sep 25 2022
Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Crush talked about 'collaboration' with J-Hope BTS

Earlier on 22 September, Crush released his new single Rush Hour  collaboration with star BTS’s J-Hope .

And the song immediately upon its release, the song climbs up on 1 Bugs’s realtime chart in Korea and set fans on fire.

By the morning of September 23 Rush Hour had already hit no 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 41 different regions, including Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, Mexico, and the Philippines.

Crush shared what made the collaboration with J-Hope happen. The artist said, “J-Hope and I had been talking a lot about music before. While I was preparing for this new song, I learned that the musical direction I was looking at and the parts I relate to are similar to those of J-Hope.

So I suggested to J-Hope that we work together, and that’s how he agreed to take part by featuring [in the song]. I was thinking that J-Hope would suit this song better than anyone else, so I really wanted to work with him, but I think we created synergy in many ways.”

When asked if there are any special memories from recording and filming with J-Hope, Crush replied, “J-Hope worked so hard on recording to the extent that he was sweating profusely, and he didn’t even go to the bathroom.

Throughout the recording, J-Hope was like, ‘Let me do it again. I can do it better. One more time please!’ Looking at him, I thought that he isn’t where he is today for nothing, and I really respect him as an artist.” 

