Sunday Sep 25 2022
Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal: Khloe Kardashian thanks fans for support

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Khloe Kardashian expressed her gratitude to her fans who extended support to her while dealing with her messed-up life.

The premiere episode of the second season of Hulu's The Kardashians -  showed the aftermath of Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal which made her share her thoughts via social media.

Taking to Twitter on Friday the Good American founder, 38, wrote to her 30.3 million followers that she was feeling 'overwhelmed.'

'I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode,' she tweeted.

She continued, adding, 'I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself..'

The hour-long episode showed Kardashian in her struggle to cope with the shocking news that Thompson had fathered a child with mistress Maralee Nichols.

In another tweet she elaborated: 'As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media.'

Khloe expressed gratitude, tweeting, 'Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding.'

The episode showed the entrepreneur welcoming her second child, a baby boy, via surrogate.

Khloe and Tristan previously became parents to four-year-old True Thompson back in 2018, another pregnancy that was tainted by the basketball player's infidelity.


