Priyanka Chopra puts on loved-up display with husband Nick Jonas at Global Citizen concert

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas looked so in love with each other as they shared a kiss while on stage at the 10th annual Global Citizen concert.

The Global Citizen Festival made its return on Saturday with shows in both New York City and Accra, Ghana.

The married pair packed on the PDA while front-and-center at the star-studded event, and dressed in colourful suits for the occasion

Priyanka commanded attention in a two-piece co-ord that had a multicolor abstract floral design throughout.

Her look consisted of a structured blazer jacket and matching pants that had chunky cargo-style pockets along the legs.

The Indian-born actress and entrepreneur rounded out the look with a pair of classic and clean white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Her husband Nick Jonas complemented his wife's striking ensemble, in a bright red monochrome outfit.

The musician donned a button-up shirt that he tucked into a pair of slacks, taking a style cue from his bride and also rolling up his sleeves.

And the lovebirds, who share a baby daughter named Malti who they welcomed via surrogate, shared a sweet kiss together onstage.

The Global Citizen Festival is a yearly performance of music artists that dates back to 2012.



