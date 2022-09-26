Royal Family ‘more apposed’ to reconciliation’ than Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported ‘aversion’ to reconciliation attempts with the Firm have been called out.

Sky News contributor Daisy Cousens issued this insight in her latest interview.

She while addressing the apposition to reconciliation, MsCousens admitted the royals are “more opposed to reconciliation” than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She was also quoted saying, “This was also, I think, hinted at by King Charles in his initial address to the nation.”

“After lavishing Prince William and Catherine with praise – and listing their titles … the King gave but a brief mention of his second son and daughter-in-law, sans honorifics.”

During the course of her interview she also spoke of Queen Elizabeth and how she was “likely the buffer between Meghan, Harry and rest of the royals who are no doubt quietly seething at the slings and arrows the prodigal prince and his malcontent Markle have repeatedly hurled at them.”

But “Without the Queen’s steady leadership keeping the skies as clear as possible – it may be that a giant storm is about to break.”