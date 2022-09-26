 
Monday Sep 26 2022
Kanye West consoles Britons as he grieves Kim Kardashian loss

Kanye West consoles Britons as he grieves Kim Kardashian's loss 

Kanye West is still moping over his divorce from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as the rapper linked her loss with that of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Yeezy rapper said he understands how the people of London are feeling after the loss of the Queen of England as he lost his queen too.

"London," West wrote. "I know how you feel.

"I lost my Queen too."

West, however, did not explicitly mention Kardashian but all signs point to his former wife.

The 24-times Grammy winner has lately poured his efforts to hash out the difference between his ex-spouse, the most recent attempt was to share a picture of her on his Instagram handle without a caption.

Earlier, West has been over the moon when Kardashian dumped her new flame Pete Davidson.

West and Kardashian also shared experiences of better co-parenting their four children.

