 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen shunned King Charles wish for beloved Prince William: 'Put her foot down'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II used her rights as the monarch of Britain to shun son Charles' wishes.

Author Katie Nicholl in her book 'The New Royals' shares it was the duty of the Queen to train her protégé Charles for his new role as the King.

Former press secretary Charles Anson told Ms Nicholl: "Each monarch coaches and brings on the next generation.

"It’s that continuity that appeals to so many people, because it’s not just an elected person who suddenly arrives in public life. It’s this sense of generations, one after another, being trained and committing themselves to public service, to the nation, and to the Commonwealth in a constitutional monarchy above the fray of daily politics.”

The author added: "When Charles suggested that he and William should be the only two senior royals to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in 2021, the Queen put her foot down.

"She insisted that other family members including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and the Duke of Kent should be given the privilege."

Charles ultimately had to listen to his mother and gave in to her decision.

More From Entertainment:

'Frustrated' King Charles 'throws' things due to extreme 'temper' issues: Insider

'Frustrated' King Charles 'throws' things due to extreme 'temper' issues: Insider
Khloe Kardashian NOT dating Michele Morrone, rep confirms

Khloe Kardashian NOT dating Michele Morrone, rep confirms
Meghan Markle keeps 'tripping on herself' with lies: 'People fact-check everything'

Meghan Markle keeps 'tripping on herself' with lies: 'People fact-check everything'
'Too late' for Britney Spears to return to Hollywood, would rather dump 'in my pool'

'Too late' for Britney Spears to return to Hollywood, would rather dump 'in my pool'
Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski seeing each other 'a lot more': 'Not officially dating'

Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski seeing each other 'a lot more': 'Not officially dating'
Kanye West reunites with his ex Irina Shayk

Kanye West reunites with his ex Irina Shayk
King Charles concerned about upcoming season of The Crown?

King Charles concerned about upcoming season of The Crown?
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appear in high spirits after 'queue-gate' scandal

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appear in high spirits after 'queue-gate' scandal
Michael Jackson's son Prince enjoys motorcycle ride with girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's son Prince enjoys motorcycle ride with girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Jennifer Garner sends pulses racing as she steps out in black skirt and white top

Jennifer Garner sends pulses racing as she steps out in black skirt and white top

Kim Kardashian in ‘no rush to rejoin the dating scene’

Kim Kardashian in ‘no rush to rejoin the dating scene’
Kim Kardashian oozes vintage Hollywood vibes in Dolce & Gabbana leopard outfit

Kim Kardashian oozes vintage Hollywood vibes in Dolce & Gabbana leopard outfit

Latest

view all