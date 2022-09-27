'House of the Dragon' in the soup as another producer leaves: Report

'House of Dragon' in the soup as another producer leaves: Report

House of the Dragon executive producer Jocelyn Diaz's contract expired and was not renewed, making him the third executive producer of the show to leave, as per Deadline.

The exit comes after the departure of exec producer Miguel Sapochnik after assuming the role of showrunner for season one.



The media portal further revealed when Sapochnik's departure as co-showrunner that Sara Hess and Diaz would still work as executive producers for Season 2, together with Vince Gerardis.

However, after Diaz's exit, Ron Schmidt, who also worked as an executive producer on the show's season one, quietly exited the series a while ago.

The show is based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood; the show is set 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones and depicts the story of rivalry in House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon's recent episode went on a 10-year jump, with Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke replacing the roles of Milly Alcock and Emily Carey for Alicent Hightower Princess Rhaenyra, respectively.