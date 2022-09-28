 
Queen's death 'brought Royal Family close overnight': Mike Tindall

Queen's death 'brought Royal Family close overnight': Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall, who is Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall's husband, recently dished on British royal family's feelings when the monarch breathed her last.

During his appearance at Alex Payne’s The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby podcast, Mike said that the monarch’s death brought the family together.

Mike said: “It’s been sad, emotional but happy. In some ways amazing. To see the family come so close together overnight.

"You never predict it. A 96-year-old lady, you know it's going to happen but you're never ready for when it does,” Mike said.

The ex-rugby player said: “Watching what Zara had to go through, obviously, she loved the Queen beyond everything else.

"Their connection with horses, they had a real bond around that. It's like the world has lost its grandmother in some way,” added Mike.

