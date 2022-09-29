Hamza Ali Abbasi is quiet about politics because ‘everyone is talking’

Hamza Ali Abbasi has no intention of officially stepping foot into the political world ever

Hamza Ali Abbasi seemed to pivot from acting into politics, but he now says that he has no intention of officially stepping foot into the political world ever.

Talking to Geo News exclusively ahead of the release of his much-anticipated magnum opus The Legend of Maula Jatt, Hamza weighed in on his current philosophy around politics and the importance of it in a country like Pakistan.

Hamza shared: “I have never been a politician by profession and never will be. However, whenever I think someone needs my support, I will definitely support them. That is something every person in Pakistan should do.”

“People should know what’s going on politically, and play their due role as much as possible,” Hamza added emphatically, before saying: “It's not about coming into politics or becoming a politician, it’s about being politically aware and speaking up, otherwise society will collapse.”

When asked why he had gone quiet during major political events in the country in recent years after earlier showing great interest in the political landscape, Hamza said: “I am quiet these days because everyone else has become political.”

He then went on to add that he has taken a dive into learning and propagating Islam on his own, and as people find studying religion ‘boring’, he feels it’s better to not distract or entice them by talking about anything other than religion.