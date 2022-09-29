 
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
YAYumna Aftab

Hamza Ali Abbasi is quiet about politics because ‘everyone is talking’

By
YAYumna Aftab

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Hamza Ali Abbasi has no intention of officially stepping foot into the political world ever
Hamza Ali Abbasi has no intention of officially stepping foot into the political world ever

Hamza Ali Abbasi seemed to pivot from acting into politics, but he now says that he has no intention of officially stepping foot into the political world ever.

Talking to Geo News exclusively ahead of the release of his much-anticipated magnum opus The Legend of Maula Jatt, Hamza weighed in on his current philosophy around politics and the importance of it in a country like Pakistan.

Hamza shared: “I have never been a politician by profession and never will be. However, whenever I think someone needs my support, I will definitely support them. That is something every person in Pakistan should do.”

“People should know what’s going on politically, and play their due role as much as possible,” Hamza added emphatically, before saying: “It's not about coming into politics or becoming a politician, it’s about being politically aware and speaking up, otherwise society will collapse.”

When asked why he had gone quiet during major political events in the country in recent years after earlier showing great interest in the political landscape, Hamza said: “I am quiet these days because everyone else has become political.”

He then went on to add that he has taken a dive into learning and propagating Islam on his own, and as people find studying religion ‘boring’, he feels it’s better to not distract or entice them by talking about anything other than religion. 

More From Showbiz:

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday

Anil Kapoor pays tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday
Shilpa Shetty grooves over Falguni Pathak's song with one leg

Shilpa Shetty grooves over Falguni Pathak's song with one leg
'Chhello Show', India's official entry to Oscars: Trailer out now

'Chhello Show', India's official entry to Oscars: Trailer out now
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Check out the food menu and decor basics

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Check out the food menu and decor basics
Sunny Kaushal receives the sweetest birthday wish from Katrina Kaif

Sunny Kaushal receives the sweetest birthday wish from Katrina Kaif
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal leave for Delhi to host their pre-wedding events: See video

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal leave for Delhi to host their pre-wedding events: See video
Karan Johar writes a heartfelt wish for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Karan Johar writes a heartfelt wish for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday
Srha Asghar announces pregnancy news in the sweetest way possible

Srha Asghar announces pregnancy news in the sweetest way possible

'Joyland's' official poster comes out, film to release this November

'Joyland's' official poster comes out, film to release this November
Yasir Hussain responds to backlash for attending awards show in Canada

Yasir Hussain responds to backlash for attending awards show in Canada
Tanushree Dutta claims to have survived multiple assassination attempts amid MeToo

Tanushree Dutta claims to have survived multiple assassination attempts amid MeToo
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Mumbai reception venue to be 176-year old mill

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Mumbai reception venue to be 176-year old mill

Latest

view all