Khloé Kardashian turned down Tristan Thompson’s secret proposal pre-scandal

Khloé Kardashian revealed that she rejected Tristan Thompson’s proposal before the paternity scandal broke in the recent episode of The Kardashians, reported PEOPLE.

The revelation came as Khloé was chatting with her sister Kim. The two sisters were discussing Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, which originally broke in December 2021. Not only did Khloé reject the NBA player’s proposal more than a year ago, she also never disclosed the incident to her family.

In a confessional interview, Kim had expressed her concern regarding her sister’s well-being after the scandal was exposed. “I just worry for her because I think that she holds so much in.”

“The fact that he proposed and you never told us," Kim said to Khloé, 38. “And I asked him months later ... the night after I thought it happened and he’s like, ‘Oh, I did it months ago, she didn’t tell you guys?’”

Khloé recounted her reaction to the proposal, which came just three months before Tristan, 31, became secretly romantically involved with another woman named Maralee Nichols. She then went on to say that she rejected the proposal because she wanted to be proud of the person she was getting engaged to.

“I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone,’” she recalled. “And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family,’ and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him.”

In another confessional, Kim explained the situation further. “I’ll never forget Tristan calling me and he was gonna propose to her on Valentine's Day, which was a year since they had drama so this was last Valentine's Day. And then I called him the day after and I was like, 'Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh my god, did you propose?' and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I did in December.’ Oh my God, she didn’t tell us!” she shared.

Throughout the episode, the family tries to figure out how to help Khloé, who is still reeling the fact that Thompson not only cheated on her again but also impregnated Maralee Nichols while pushing Khloé to have a baby via surrogate. In the previous episode, Kendall and Kris Jenner also speculated that this was an attempt by Thompson to entrap Khloé into marriage.

Khloé and Thomspon welcomed a son via surrogacy in June of this year. While the couple is no longer together, Khloé allowed the athlete to visit their newborn in the hospital.

“Now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy,” she said during the premiere of the show. “It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me.”