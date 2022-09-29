Harry Styles breaks US Billboard chart records with ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles’ record-breaking hit number, As It Was, has crossed another milestone of popularity.

As It Was has become the longest-running track on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a British artist – surpassing Sir Elton John and Mark Ronson.

Style’s song has now secured its 15th week at the top of the US singles chart, overtaking the 14 weeks record of Sir Elton’s 1997 hit track Candle In The Wind

The latest milestone also makes Styles’ hit the longest-running Number One by a solo artist, overtaking Whitney Houston‘s I Will Always Love You (1992) and Mariah Carey‘s 2005 hit number We Belong Together, as well as Candle In The Wind.

The Don’t Worry Darling is currently performing on a world tour following the release of his third studio, Harry’s House, with concerts in Austin, Texas, this week before venturing to Chicago, Illinois, and then California for 15 gigs at the Kia Forum.

Moreover, the former One Direction singer announced last month that he is already working on ideas for his fourth solo record.