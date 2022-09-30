 
Friday Sep 30 2022
Prince Harry ‘incredibly hard to reach’ for Firm amid royal snub rumors

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Prince Harry has been accused of being ‘incredibly hard to reach’ for any Palace aides.

This question has been brought to light by the royal editor for the Daily Mail, Rebecca English.

She began by pointing out the claims of one well-placed source that branded Prince Harry as ‘hard to reach’ and attributed that to be the reason for the three-hour announcement delay.

The “source explained that ‘few people in the family’ were regularly in touch with Harry anymore and that he could also be ‘incredibly hard to reach’.”

Before concluding she also added, “Whatever the truth, it highlights the complexity of the relationship between the Royal Family and Harry, which saw him leave Balmoral on the first possible fight out of Aberdeen the morning after his grandmother died.”

