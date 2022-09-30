 
King Charles staggering show of wealth as monarch laid bare: Details

King Charles III will officially be coronated as the new monarch sometime next year and as per expert jewelers, his coronation regalia could be worth up to a staggering £3.5billion.

According to Express UK, the coronation ceremony for King Charles is being planned for next year as of now, and is most definitely expected to feature the £2.5billion Imperial State Crown, which was last seen on top of the Queen’s coffin alongside the sceptre and orb as she lay in state after her death.

All three crown jewels were also a part of the Queen’s coronation all the way back in 1953, and also featured at her state funeral on September 19, 2022.

UK jewellery retailer and expert Maxwell Stone attempted to estimate the worth of the Coronation regalia, saying: “Each piece is extraordinary - from the Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross, which contains the £400million Cullinan I diamond, to the Sovereign's Ring, which features an octagonal sapphire, overlaid with four rectangular-cut and one square-cut ruby that form a cross.”

“Laced with history, it's incredibly difficult to value the Coronation Regalia. I'd estimate it to be worth a staggering £3.5billion.”

According to Stone, the St Edward’s Crown, used to physically crown a new monarch since 1661, is thought to be worth a £3.6million.

As for the famous Cross sceptre, it features the Cullinan Diamond, marking up its estimated worth up to £700million. Meanwhile, the Dove sceptre is worth about £250,000, and the Sovereign’s Orb is thought to be worth £175,000.

