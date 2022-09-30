 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘never been’ a grandmother to George, Charlotte, Louis?

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

File Footage

Prince William reportedly has qualms with Camilla Queen Consort acting as step-grandmother for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal author Angela Levin issued this claim in her new book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.

An excerpt from the book read, “William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children.”

The book also adds that the children currently have “two grandfathers but only one grandmother.”

“William and Harry were 23 and 20 respectively when Camilla officially became their step-mother in 2005. She was more of a friendly grown-up they saw occasionally at royal gatherings. She tried to be encouraging rather than influential.”

She also referenced how the Queen Consort initially approached Prince Willaim and Harry in 200 and explained, “Nor has she tried to take over any responsibility as a step-grandmother to the Cambridges' children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, especially as Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are so close.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'babbled' about Royal Family's 'ins and outs' on TV 'for money'

Meghan Markle 'babbled' about Royal Family's 'ins and outs' on TV 'for money'
Kate Middleton opens up on helping Prince George with an essential skill for school

Kate Middleton opens up on helping Prince George with an essential skill for school
Shakira to reconcile with ex Antonio de la Rúa after Gerard Pique split?

Shakira to reconcile with ex Antonio de la Rúa after Gerard Pique split?
Katie Price reflects on son Harvey's ‘life-threatening' weight

Katie Price reflects on son Harvey's ‘life-threatening' weight
Prince Harry aims ‘to be seen as a thought leader’ in US

Prince Harry aims ‘to be seen as a thought leader’ in US
William, Kate were ‘disarming’ when Miles Teller broke royal protocol

William, Kate were ‘disarming’ when Miles Teller broke royal protocol

King Charles ‘playing hardball’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles ‘playing hardball’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Justin Bieber ‘proud’ of wife Hailey following her explosive tell-all interview

Justin Bieber ‘proud’ of wife Hailey following her explosive tell-all interview

Meghan Markle ‘wanted to be Queen Bee’? ‘Severe personality clashes!’

Meghan Markle ‘wanted to be Queen Bee’? ‘Severe personality clashes!’
Prince Andrew’s documentary offers rare insights into Jeffery Epstein relationship

Prince Andrew’s documentary offers rare insights into Jeffery Epstein relationship

King Charles III set to ‘address many issues’ of The Prince’s Trust

King Charles III set to ‘address many issues’ of The Prince’s Trust
Tom Cruise lives up to his action star credentials as he arrived in London via helicopter

Tom Cruise lives up to his action star credentials as he arrived in London via helicopter

Latest

view all