Friday Sep 30 2022
Kanye West still hopes to reconcile with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: Insider

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Kanye West reportedly wants to get back together with former wife Kim Kardashian after setting her mother Kris Jenner’s snap as his social media profile picture.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the rapper has not given up his hope of reconciliation with the reality TV star despite knowing that it might not happen anytime soon.

“Kanye understands that things might not happen now, or anytime soon, but he knows they’ll always be in each other’s lives no matter what,” the insider said.

The source shared that despite Ye’s efforts to fix their strained relationship, “it’s just not the same as things used to be.”

“He’s mentioned a few times that the saying ‘you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone’ is so true because he admittedly took Kim for granted at times,” the insider said.

The outlet shared that West feels that this is usually what happens “when you’re so close to someone” and that it is still “something he greatly regrets.”

Further speaking about his controversial social media posts, the source said that the Praise God hit-maker never intended to cause harm.

“He never meant to hurt her or cause her any pain, and he would take it all back if he could. His friends have told him that the public attacks need to stop and that’s something he’s definitely working on.

“He will always have love in his heart for Kim and at the end of the day, he just wants her to be happy,” the insider spilled.


