Friday Sep 30 2022
Palace's rule for Queen’s funeral coverage ‘doomed to failure’

Friday Sep 30, 2022

Buckingham Palace’s rule to restrict broadcasting the footage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to only an hour was recently criticised by an expert.

In his piece for Daily Mail, Ephraim Hardcastle said that the decision “seems doomed to failure judging by precious attempts to control royal coverage”.

The expert said that the vast coverage of the sombre ceremony would still be accessible despite the restriction.

Ephraim referenced the Diana/Bashir interview as” too many versions” of the show can still be watched despite BBC’s restriction.

“And if producers can't access what they want they'll simply follow the example of The Crown and 'reimagine' it,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, The Guardian previously reported that a journalist weighed in on the decision: “It’s completely illogical and doesn’t make sense.”

“We’re furious that they’re trying to restrict how people can relive sombre but important historic events.”

