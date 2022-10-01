 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William says online safety for children shouldn't be 'afterthought'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Prince William says online safety for children shouldnt be afterthought
Prince William says online safety for children shouldn't be 'afterthought'

Prince William addressed the issue of online safety for children being at stake as the royal stressed that the matter should be a “prerequisite”.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Prince of Wales wrote: “No parent should ever have to endure” what Molly’s parents have gone through.

“They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought,” he added.

This came after Senior Coroner Andrew claimed that social media had contributed to Molly Russell’s death in 2017 while noting that the content on Instagram, Pinterest and other sites was not “safe” and “should not have been available for a 14-year-old child to see.”

Meanwhile, William met Molly’s father Ian Russell in 2019 and asked him: “Do you think companies like Instagram are doing enough?”

Ian responded: “My thoughts on Instagram are, we're grateful that they're doing something but I think they're only really inching along the road, and they need to do a lot more.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian reminds fans to follow ‘protocol’ before flying on her $150 million private jet

Kim Kardashian reminds fans to follow ‘protocol’ before flying on her $150 million private jet
Queen 'firmly put' Prince Harry 'in his place' post him being 'downright rude'

Queen 'firmly put' Prince Harry 'in his place' post him being 'downright rude'
Hollyoaks Callum Kerr parts ways with fiancee Olivia Anderson, source reveals

Hollyoaks Callum Kerr parts ways with fiancee Olivia Anderson, source reveals
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘not on speaking terms’ after baby no. 2: Insider

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘not on speaking terms’ after baby no. 2: Insider
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ditch their PR Firm: 'Big deal!'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ditch their PR Firm: 'Big deal!'
Kate Middleton sends internet in awe as she recalls her children’s reaction to Royal engagement

Kate Middleton sends internet in awe as she recalls her children’s reaction to Royal engagement
Camilla will reduce number of staff to be 'more with the times'

Camilla will reduce number of staff to be 'more with the times'
Meghan Markle branded ‘an outrageous bully’: report

Meghan Markle branded ‘an outrageous bully’: report
Paul McCartney's bendy yoga body is super impressive: Check out

Paul McCartney's bendy yoga body is super impressive: Check out
Meghan Markle looked to ‘throw blame in every direction’ after ‘negative’ story

Meghan Markle looked to ‘throw blame in every direction’ after ‘negative’ story
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio fuel dating rumors after being clicked at same hotel

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio fuel dating rumors after being clicked at same hotel

Latest

view all