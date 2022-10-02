 
Sunday Oct 02 2022
King Charles dismisses rumours of rift with Prince William

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

King Charles dismisses rumours of rift with Prince William

King Charles has seemingly shut down rumours of rift with his eldest son Prince of Wales, Prince William over olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Buckingham Palace released a new photo of King Charles standing with his wife Camilla, and son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The photo was taken at a reception held for Heads of States and official overseas guests on hand for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 18.

The portrait, shared by the royals on official social media Saturday evening, shows Charles and Camilla alongside William and Kate Middleton smiling for the camera in their mourning clothes.

The official portrait was released amid rumours of rift between King Charles and Prince William.

There were reports Prince William was ‘furious’ at his father as the new monarch attempts to reconcile relationships with his younger son Prince Harry.

