Camilla launches all-out war to humiliate Kate Middleton?

Queen Consort Camilla has reportedly launched all-out war to humiliate Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, it is claimed.



According to a report by International Business Times, Camilla humiliated Kate Middleton by attacking her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The report, citing sources, per National Enquirer, Camille humiliated Kate Middleton as she is reportedly jealous of the Princess of Wales popularity.

Camilla allegedly "ruined everything" by shouting at Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the solemn ceremony at Westminster Abbey when she sighted them squirming and bickering.

The insider told the publication "George apparently pinched his sister, making her go 'Ow!' Camilla exploded! She sharply snapped at Charlotte and turned on Kate, mocking, 'Your brats are a DISGRACE to the Crown! Bring them under control – or I will! Sensitive Charlotte burst into tears and put her head in her hands while her mother comforted her."

It made Kate Middleton ‘furious’, however, she reportedly kept calm – but later confronted Camilla for lashing out at her kids.