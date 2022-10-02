King Charles awaiting answers on ‘unreasonable’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

King Charles has reportedly been waiting to see where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lay, before making any decisions over their royal future.



Royal expert and commentator Johnathan Sacerdoti issued these allegations in an interview with Express UK.

He started off by admitting “I think that the Royal Family's been through that before we saw that with the Charles and Diana situation, that there were allegations on both sides, that the other side was leaking things to the press, in order to sort of play it out in public.”

“So I think it would be totally understandable if the king decides to wait until those major unknowns have become more known when the book and the Netflix production are out and then he can decide what to do and in light of that. If they do the right thing by him in those, he may well be much more favourable towards them in the future.”